Now that the Kim-Trump tête-à-tête is declared a triumph of negotiation because Trump didn’t do anything stupid, and interest in it has (if there was any) fizzled, we hear that annual military games with South Korea have been cancelled by our brilliant great leader.
Once again, Trump has managed to give away one of our most valuable assets and received nothing in return. Or did he? Beachfront property? Rights to build on prime tourist locations? Accolades from Putin’s agent who just happened to be in Hanoi? We know two things about Trump: he’s venal, and he genuflects to autocrats.
Susan VonKersburg
Northeast side
