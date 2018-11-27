Re: the Nov. 25 column "Telling businesses who they must sell to is wrong."
Columnist Diego Rivera has it backwards. No one is telling people who they must sell to, but instead, telling people who they cannot refuse to sell to. That’s neither wrong nor coercive.
It reminds me of back in the '60s, when our family, including our son, Phil, perched on my shoulders, picketed the Pickwick Inn, one of the last restaurants in Tucson to refuse service to African Americans. A business which benefits from public exposure and licensing should not inject its owner’s religious beliefs and personal biases into its business practices. Rivera’s opinion would take us back to those prejudiced days of the '60s.
Robert Swaim
East side
