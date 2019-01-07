After learning that Elizabeth Warren had declared her candidacy for the presidency, I was worried that our country would suffer another period where a portion of the Republican constituency would express hatred for this candidate as we saw during the Hillary Clinton campaign.
If you are interested in regaining civility in our political discourse, an alternative course of action might be to pen a letter to the candidate or perhaps to a newspaper choosing one of her proposed courses of action and explain dispassionately and logically how your view differs and why your course of action would be better for our country.
Laura Foster
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.