I am sitting here on Wednesday listening to the news and I hear that #45 actually canceled his trip to Denmark because their Prime Minister refused to even discuss the sale of Greenland (as "absurd").
Our President threw a temper tantrum in front of the entire WORLD!
Isn't ANYBODY going to say, "the Emperor is wearing no clothes" and begin impeachment hearings? He was too cagey a crook to get slammed by is illegal and immoral business activities. It's time for the 25th Amendment, folks. Let's get it done.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
