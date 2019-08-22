I am sitting here on Wednesday listening to the news and I hear that #45 actually canceled his trip to Denmark because their Prime Minister refused to even discuss the sale of Greenland (as "absurd").

Our President threw a temper tantrum in front of the entire WORLD!

Isn't ANYBODY going to say, "the Emperor is wearing no clothes" and begin impeachment hearings? He was too cagey a crook to get slammed by is illegal and immoral business activities. It's time for the 25th Amendment, folks. Let's get it done.

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side

