Re: the July 11 article "Anti-discrimination law challenged again in Phoenix by Christian business owners."
Prior to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 many supported discrimination, primarily against blacks and Hispanics, in their places of business. The act forbade that and changes were made for the better in our society. Now the "Christian" owners of the Brush and Nib have found an "artful way" to continue discrimination, that is by claiming their services — which entail design of wedding invitations — are artistic in nature and which their "Christian" law firm says is a form of protected speech.
As such, their "Christian" beliefs give them the right to refuse that service to gay, lesbian and transgender folks. Plain and simple, it sounds like discrimination to me. Perhaps they practice a different form of Christianity — which I would call "discrimination Christianity" — and see the issue differently from what I hope most Christians do.
Michael Mount
Foothills
