Re letter "Patronize businesses that want you" (11/23)
The letter writer misinterprets the issue at hand and proceeds to make a reasonably logical argument supporting a reasonable conclusion. The problem though, he has missed the entire point betraying a common ignorance on this issue. This is not about commerce and where we choose to do business. The issue is discrimination, period. In this case, it is discrimination based on sexual preference. Would the author be so sanguine and tolerant of businesses discriminating based on skin color or gender? Doubtful,...I hope.
Dana Whitson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.