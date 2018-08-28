#45 disrespected Senator John McCain, the flag at the White House is at Full mast! This childish, petty , uneducated loud mouth! This man and I use term man loosely, is not qualified to be President! He is jealous of Commander McCain being honored Kelli Ward is no better!! With her comments, Kelli and #45 couldn't gut it out as a POW for 5 year's! I'm a Vietnam vet, 60 percent disabiled with agent orange, I would go to hell and back with Commander A true American Hero
David E. Leon
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.