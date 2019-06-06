#45 is a joke, our Allie's view him this way too! 45 went to Ireland to meet the Irish Prime Minister, ( Leo Varadkar) however 45 wanted to promote his new resort and meet there, no said the PM. Let's meet at a historical castle no said 45! So let's meet at the VIP Lounge at Shannon Airport just a few feet away from the food Court!! And disagreed on Brexit, 45 for it ,PM against it. Instead of going to France first and foremost, he wants to promote his resort! While the real hero's who gave their lives for freedom are disrespected by our own want to be Dictator and really didn't care about this important time in world history.
David E Leon
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.