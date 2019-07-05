It was just a matter of time before this President tries to kill Americas birth day as he has been killing all things American since his election. The idea of tanks in DC during that holiday is disgusting and fascist like. We are not a military dictatorship . yet! With his apparent love with murderous dictators who can wonder what scheme he will come up with next to continue his destruction of American democracy. He makes a international fool of himself where ever he goes an d drags our nation down with him . The Republican party is enabling his antics and his abuse of children and asylum seekers as he wastes precious dollars for a Air Force one fly over at huge costs. interrupts the fourth holiday for military families and drags in tanks like Putin at the Square in Moscow. it is truly time to end the dc celebration given how he is killing Americas birthday. The American TV networks ought to refuse to broadcast this Unamerican event .
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.