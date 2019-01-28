As a lifelong Democrat, I was as pleased as anyone about the temporary end to the government shutdown. But I was dismayed and disheartened to see the Saturday, Jan. 26 divisive front page in the Star. Trump's beefy face above the "Trump is weakened..." headline, with Pelosi and Schumer chuckling below it only continues the media's complicity in deepening the divide in this country. Shame on you for choosing to sell copy by sensationalizing and feeding into the increasingly uncrossable divide — and for providing evidence to support Trump's pernicious claims of biased media.
How much more meaningful (and less divisive and sensational) would have been a headline about — and photos of — some of the workers who will now be able to get back to work and get back to receiving paychecks. Or perhaps some coverage of any bipartisan next steps. I hope the Star will remember that the most basic purpose of journalism should be to inform, not to divide and enrage parts of the citizenry.
Kathy Simolaris
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.