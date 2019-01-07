I noticed since the mid-term elections, we haven't had as much divisiveness or violent protests. Before the elections, Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi had made a comment that once the democrats were in control that the divisiveness would stop. At first, I thought they were referring to when they get a Democrat for President, but realized that they were talking about winning the house and/or senate. Their winning control of the house is the next best thing than the presidency, as they will now be able to stop Trump's agenda and their working with Mueller and forming all the committees needed to impeach Trump and possibly put him in jail.
This has only gone to show what I have always believed, since Trump became President and that is that the Democrats, Hollywood crowd, liberal biased media and the violent protesters have added more divisiveness to this country than Donald Trump has.
Linda Hammond
Marana
