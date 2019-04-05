Recent letters have accused the left of irrational hatred of our president. As an independent who has voted for more Republican than Democratic presidents, I asked myself, do I hate our president?
What I do hate are his appointments of unqualified and often unethical people to important government positions, his ridiculous denial of climate change, his constant effort to take health care from people, his unjustified attacks on the media, his ill advised tariffs, his inhumane treatment of refuges at the border and his attacks on the institutions which protect the rule of law. I could name more. I also find the president to be a habitual liar and an extreme narcissist who often places his own personal interests and image above the country’s best interests.
But hatred is a terrible emotion and I do not hate the president. But I do think many of his policies are bad for the country and I look forward to the end of his presidency.
MIchael Mulcahy
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.