I want to know why so many people have apparently abandoned every moral and/or ethical position they ever claimed to stand for to support President Trump. He offers no moral guidance to a divided nation, he has no vision of American greatness. He offers half thought out plans to move the country backward more than 50 years. When he leaves office, what happens to the Republican party? What does the party do when the good times end?
Every Republican seeking office this year is competing to see who can offer the loudest support for the president. What does that leave when he isn't in office anymore? In a troubled world, how does a party run for office when the only thing they stand for is the blind following of a man from the past that most Americans didn't vote for and strongly dislike?
I don't see how the Republican party can survive this weird obsession with a very flawed and increasingly unpopular president.
Graeme Williams
Southeast side
