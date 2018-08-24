When "would" becomes "wouldn't" because POTUS is a pontificator of "alternate facts," then I submit my own type of bizarro logic: "Alternative facts" when processed by the "fake news" is like a double negative, which makes them reliable. BUT if you take "alternative facts" and process them through someone like Alex Jones then you get "alternative facts" squared, which is the rantings of a salesperson for survivalist crap because that's just good capitalism and Alex Jones is, from what I can tell, just cashing in on the crazy. Someone said the other day that they didn't think it was fair that Alex Jones had been banned by a handful of social media platforms. That decision by the social media folks has nothing to do with the First Amendment and everything to do with the bottom line. Alex, the social media CEO's just played your game a lot better than you did. No worries. I heard that your Alpha Male concoction will get you back on your feet in no time.
Mel Brinkley
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.