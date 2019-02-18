So, one of our local news channels report that Trump is wrong because he says that drugs are coming across the border. They say that Trump is wrong because the majority of drugs seized are coming through the ports of entry.
Ask yourself, does that that mean that no drugs or an insignificant amount is coming across the border undetected? Where is all the cocaine and fentanyl coming from if that's the case? Are they saying there's not really a drug problem? If so, why is there such an epidemic of overdoses? Did the local news ask someone about the wall other than the Sheriff of Cochise county or the Mayor of El Paso? It's a sad thing when your own local news has to make a political statement rather than report news in a balanced way. I suppose they just read if from a news source such as the Associated Press or similar. Of course, they're not political. Yeah, right.
John P. Slusser
Northeast side
