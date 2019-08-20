Workers at Shell’s Pittsburgh site were given an option - show up for Trump’s speech or not get paid.
Before his Speech in Phoenix, a Craig’s List ad appeared - actors needed. $15 per hour. “Duties include protest activity and holding signs that are Pro Trump. Minorities are welcome and needed. Looking to fill 500 spots.” Still, every rally runs about 60 to 70 percent full, yet he claims record crowds everywhere.
In New Hampshire, half the seats over his right shoulder were empty.
Somehow, he says he never sees any protesters. "Fake News! Everyone loves me."
In El Paso, he made jokes with medical professionals about his political rally crowd sizes as he toured an El Paso hospital in the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting. He saw no victims. They brought in an infant who’s parents were both killed and Trump and Melania took a smiling thumbs up photo op.
Trump has no empathy for any American. Do you really believe he cares about you?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.