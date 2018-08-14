Re: the Aug. 12 letter to the editor "Bullying media sets poor example."
The writer cites Dinesh D'Souza's documentary, "Death of a Nation", as an expose of past and present Democrats as racists. D'Souza is not exactly an unbiased "historian".
Did D'Souza mention in his documentary that with the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, five Southern States voted Republican in that year's presidential election and that by the 1990's the South had turned Republican? Did he mention that those same Southern states now embrace white supremacy, racial segregation, etc.? True, the Democratic Party's history is shameful, but its present standing is not. It defends the defenseless: the poor, the infirm, children and retirees.
Today's Republican Party has become the party of dividing the American people, with few of its leaders willing to stand up for the vision and beliefs of Abe Lincoln's GOP. There are so many historical inaccuracies in the letter; I would just say, fact check, fact check, fact check.
George Tapia
Midtown
