Does Senator McSally agree with the President that dissenting from his policies and statements is unpatriotic? Specifically does she support his claim that the four Congresswomen known as the Squad should leave America? Trump’s behavior isn’t politics as usual, it’s a direct attacks on our Constitution and its Bill of Rights. Senator McSally Must make a public statement either supporting or disavowing the President’s recent speeches so that Arizona voters can make informed decisions as we vote for the Senate next year.

Rebecca and Larry Winter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

