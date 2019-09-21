A reporter recently asked asked Donald Trump what he intended to do about Iran. He said he hadn't decided, but "we have plenty of time to do some dastardly things". Which leaves me wondering if we have a functionally illiterate president who doesn't know the meaning of the word "dastardly" (cowardly, treacherous, underhand) but who uses it anyway, or one who is proud of his lack of character and principles. The question was answered for me in California when he showed that his main concern about homeless Americans was that they were lowering real estate values in our cities. Are we Americans seriously considering keeping that kind of person in office just because that we perceive that he may put a little more money in our pockets? If so, we have surely lost our way.
Carol Conniff
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.