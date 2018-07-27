Quite frankly, the answer is no. You call any customer service center. You get apologies and they appreciate your business and all the rehearsed lyrics; however, more than half the time you're in contact with someone outside our country or contracted company whose is only interested in call time and getting people off and on the phone. It takes 4 or 5 calls or more before any satisfactory resolution.
You go to a competitor and tell your friends about the bad experience. Does it make difference? NO. Five or 10 people who pull away their business from these multi-billion dollar corporations don't feel a sting. The days of the neighborhood stores and small businesses is a thing of the past in the big cities.
Why is the country going down the tubes? GREED and ARROGANCE. I am not a religious freak but we have turned away from that eternal being who gave it all to us and this is the thanks He gets.
Tod Carter
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.