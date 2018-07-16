While President Trump is maligning European nations for not contributing enough to NATO's defense budget, he conveniently doesn't mention the millions of desperate immigrants those same nations have taken in. Immigrants, whose will to survive have taken them though bombs and bullets and across perilous seas, have found temporary respite on Europe's shores.

Having stretched the GNP of recipient nations to the core, the vast majority have, without restraint, given safe harbor to these refugees. And, no European nation has separated children from their families holding them hostage while determining immigration status. It is only the number of bombs and tanks that define a nation's or has character totally diminished?

Jean Tencza

Rio Rico

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

