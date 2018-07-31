I look forward to the Sunday paper with the "LINK" submission. I have seen over sometime that if Rep. McSally votes one way, Rep. Grijalva votes the opposite. This is the same congressman who got not so much as a slap on the wrist for his handling of the employee incident. I guess this is what you would expect if you can create a hostile work environment and get away with it. How he stays in the position he has is anyone's guess.
This week he continued to spout the party line with the exception of the increase of monies for our military. The vote was 359 to 54, obviously many cross the party line for this important vote. Not Grijalva. He showed his true colors and that is to continue to vote opposite McSally, no matter what. Is this the type of person we want in Congress, one who does not care to support our military?
Donald McKenney
Northeast side
