Donald Trump cheats, lies, mocks and abuses. He has failed as a businessman, a husband, a father and now as a president. Every day we learn of the cons he employed to gain the presidency, which he unabashedly uses to fill his own coffers. He has no empathy and is an empty, soulless vessel. By shutting down a government as if it’s another Trump enterprise under his command, he callously holds hostage hardworking federal employees in an attempt to force approval of a wall that we don’t need.
If you support this man for some belief that means more to you than the well-being of our country and its people, you are promoting the philosophy that the end justifies the means. You are teaching children that it’s okay to be a swindler and a bully as long as you benefit. So terribly sad and so wrong.
Elizabeth Beyrer
Green Valley
