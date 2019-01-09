People and institutions on both sides of the political spectrum are making Trump appear indecisive and contradictory. Trump and I both speak English. When I hear him on the radio, or read a quote, I know what he says; I do not need someone else, or a self styled pundit to interpret it for me as if he was speaking Norwegian. He is the president and what he says is what he means.
Example: The president announced his decision to withdraw troops from Syria because ISIS WAS beaten. John Bolton explains that withdrawing troops from Syria is CONDITIONAL upon ISIS being beaten, and that by implication, the president was mistaken. Bolton was handpicked by the president. This is just one example of how the people surrounding him are trying to make him look like he doesn’t know what he is doing.
Michael Burdoo
West side
