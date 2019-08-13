What kind of horrific act needs to take place before Senator McConnell and his Republican colleagues decide to do something about the gun problem in America? Obviously the shooting of over 20 children and teachers in Sandy Hook was not enough. The growing number of mass shootings across the country is not enough. Even the shooting of one of his own fellow Republicans at a softball game in Washington was not enough. Everyone acknowledges that inadequate mental health care is a part of the problem, but we have to at least address the gun part of the problem and for fear of angering his NRA supporters Senator McConnell refuses to even bring up the issue to the floor of the senate. I wonder how the Senator and his fellow Republicans can look themselves in the mirror and feel that they are acting in America's best interest.
Martin Greene
East side
