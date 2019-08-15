I take my hat off to the man in Springfield, MO, who stopped the potential threat, in a Wal-Mart there on Friday. If there were more of us that aren't afraid to carry a sidearm for the right reasons, this crazy world we live in would be a safer place. If you have what it takes to assume that serious responsibility, you better know how to use your tool. Don't ever be afraid to stand up for what's right.
Good guys carry guns too.
Mark R. Beach
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.