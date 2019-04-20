If Trump ran a McDonalds, his head cook would be temporary and learning on the job, nobody would be in charge of fries, and there wouldn't be an approved menu. If Trump ran a cruise line, the guy steering the ship would be temporary and learning on the job, his entertainment director wouldn't exist, and there would be no itinerary. The list goes on and on.
Even a blind squirrel finds a nut sometimes. I voted for the blind squirrel, but I won't be fooled again. Wake up America. Trump has not delivered what he promised. He is doing more harm than good. He lies constantly to try to cover up the truth. Don't be fooled again.
Bob Kruse
Northeast side
