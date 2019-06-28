Re: the June 27 article "Don't claim to be inclusive of 'all' and then ban some."
Thank you so much for printing this column by Jon Healey. I have been a member of Ravelry for many years, and it has been disturbing to see how the site has become more hostile and less tolerant. It is all right to display Trump voodoo dolls with pins stuck in or replicas of the infamous Baby Trump blimp, but a hat saying Trump 2020 is offensive. Not only that but Ravelry encouraged people to "turn in" anyone who has slipped through their radar so they can be purged.
The opening sentence in Mr. Healey's column sums it up: "Our society is sharply polarized for a bunch of reasons, but the one that sticks out in my mind is the prevailing sense of righteousness."
Carolyn Mongeon
Northwest side
