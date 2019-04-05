RE: the March 30 article "Idolatry of weapons costs us our sense of sanctuary."
Fitz appears to neglect some historical facts. Prior to becoming a socialist dictatorship Russia, Germany and China disarmed the population. Each one of those countries killed a lot of their own people. He mentioned the Holocaust survivors. I would like to think, that if the citizens retained their firearms. The Holocaust would have never happened. You can not fight armed evil, unarmed. That is why we have the second amendment to our constitution. In regards to New Zealand. Yes, the government came and took away their guns. Offering a fraction of the value at a later date. New Zealand may get half of the banned firearms in the country. The reference to " combat weapons" may be referring to the semiautomatic rifle an AR-15. The shooter at the church in Southerland Springs, TX. was stopped by a citizen with an AR-15. Remember the shooters prior to the shooting, probably were NOT someone you would invite to your house for a barbeque.
John Crooks
Northwest side
