Eek! SOCIALISM!! The fearful cries begin before a single bill is introduced. The Green New Deal is a non-binding resolution. It is aspirational. An opportunity to think before we act. If you distrust government programs, however, there is good news: a promising carbon fee and dividend bill, now before the House. Check it out. William Nordhaus, 2018 Nobel Prize winner for economic science, thinks this market-based approach is our best first step toward rapidly cutting carbon emissions.
Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, take a deep breath, and listen to the scientists. When our oceans are dead, forests burned to the ground, cities destroyed by rising seas and extreme weather events — when our world is full of climate refugees with no place to go and nothing to loose, our children and grandchildren will not praise us for saving them from socialism.
Greg Lewis
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.