Re: the March 21 opinion column "Another way to stop mass shootings"
Author Megan McArdle offers a truly incredible solution to the spate of gun violence that has wracked our country for years.
Perhaps if the news media would simply stop covering the numerous wars and conflicts around the globe, or the southern border immigration catastrophe, or any other human tragedy that afflicts our world, we could also " pretend that they aren't happening" either.
Time for Ms. McArdle to pull her head out of the sand and come up with something more thoughtful and practical. Real solutions may be hard to achieve, but that doesn't mean we should stop trying.
John Fristik
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.