Re: the Jan. 24 column "Time is right to try abolishing the electoral college."
The Electoral College has worked for over 200 years. Those eager for its demise need to know the following. It's possible six highly populated states, — California, Texas, Florida., New York, Illinois and Pennsylvania — which contains 134.3 million people, or 41 percent of our population, could ALWAYS decide the outcome of the race were the Electoral College abolished and the president and vice president elected by popular vote.
Candidates wouldn't waste their time or care about interests of people in smaller populated states. That scenario can't happen because of the Electoral College, which gives each state, small or large, a voice in electing our president. The founders, regardless of how the Constitution was accomplished, knew what they gave us, a government of all the people, not of "citizens in highly populated states." Want Arizona to have a voice in electing our president? Then NEVER ABOLISH THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE.
Joan Jacobson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.