“Why Not Me For President?” seems to be the bumper sticker for mayors, governors, senators, members of Congress, businessmen with no government experience. Broad grass roots encouragement comes from the bathroom mirror with only the reflection of a single grandiose creature.
Last presidential election, 17 Republicans, including a pizza king and a brain surgeon, were inspired by their own applause. So many unknown candidates allowed a demagogue to capture the voters.
This year over a dozen Democrats have already been inspired by a similar vision, including a former CEO of Starbuck’s, and more are waiting in the wings.
It’s a horse race, a Kentucky Derby with a hundred mares, stallions, show ponies and plow horses cluttering the track. Our country is not well served by all of this. Useful experience, competence, and character get lost to show business, glitter, and simplemindedness. There has got to be a better way. Democrats, beware of the cult of personality. Don’t let the show pony win your race for 2020.
Ginny Sherman
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.