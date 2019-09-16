When world leaders sat down for their first joint meeting of the recent G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, it was derailed by President Trump, who chastised them for not including Russia. The attempt to re-enlist Russia in the G7, while the Kremlin engages in global acts of aggression is beyond puzzling. Putin continues his authoritarian behavior (assassinations, shootings, poisonings, and election interference in both Russia and the West) because liberal democracies have not stopped him from his pathological acting out. Welcoming Russian back into the G7 will not only legitimize Putin's authority; it will allow him to assert that authority in the West. Two questions for American voters: what does America stand to gain from a world where 70 year old alliances weaken, liberal democracies recede & authoritarian regimes rise in power? And, perhaps more importantly, why does our current president want to legitimize a government that attacked US sovereignty by systematically interfering in our 2016 presidential election?
Linda Stanley
East side
