Once again the mainstream media is making the use of a normal word and taking it out of context to imply a racist comment. In the Florida governor's primary, Ron DeSantis said "The last thing we need to do is monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state." Since his opponent will be a black Democrat, the media immediately said he was racist.
Monkey it up means to mess it up or to screw it up. So I suppose to be politically correct I cannot use the words, monkey around, monkey business, monkey shines or monkey wrench anywhere around a person of color, or I will be called a racist. Please! These are words found in the dictionary and I don't see any reference to a person's race when these are used. Once again the media is weaponizing a word as racist. Will the race bating ever stop?
Donald Arritola
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.