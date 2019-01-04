Donald Trump’s performance during his visit to Iraq made a bull in a china shop look like a hummingbird in an aviary. He was more bull than bird as he broke tradition with ease and indifference. To talk pay as though that is what brings a person into the military is absurd. Starting pay is about $20,000 a year. People enlist to serve, not to get rich. Not many millionaires die on a battlefield.
And the president lied about 2018's pay increase, saying that it was 10 percent when it was actually 2.4 percent. Turning his visit into a campaign rally, belittling Democrats, is an egregious violation or our long-standing military tradition. The president may not be bound legally by the Hatch Act, but military personnel are, and previous presidents have honored that by not politicizing their visits. We cannot ask Dwight Eisenhower, general, president, and Republican icon, what he thinks of Trump’s words. But no reasonable voter, Republican or Democrat or Independent, should have any doubt.
Norman Sherman
Southeast side
