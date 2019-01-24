Letter to Editor
Mr. Trump’s scowl reminds me of Benito Mussolini, 1930s, who rose to dictatorial power with the slogan: Make Italy Great Again. Benito wanted to relive the glory of the Roman Empire.
Some 80 years later, Donald Trump, in quest of dictatorial power, has tried to seize control of America, although he lost the popular election by 2.8 million votes. (He may have rigged the Electoral vote in three swing states; think computer whiz-kids and Caribbean offshore bank accounts.)
Meanwhile, our much-honored Constitution with its “checks and balances” seems unable to handle his daily onslaught against our democracy. He seems to insist that the Executive branch of government is more equal than the Legislative.
In 1776, our ancestors said “No” to the King of England. In 2019 and 2020, let’s say “No” to our present bully -- a blend of Donald and Benito – known as Trumpolini.
Ken Richardson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.