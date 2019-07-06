It is revealing that Kim Jong-Un now can count two intimate American friends, Dennis Rodman and Donald R. Trump. What a statement on international diplomacy.
Timothy Finan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
