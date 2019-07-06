It is revealing that Kim Jong-Un now can count two intimate American friends, Dennis Rodman and Donald R. Trump. What a statement on international diplomacy.

Timothy Finan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments