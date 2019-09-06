Donald Trump, M.D. Master of Destruction. Destruction of our economy, Destruction of the environment. Destruction of common courtesy. Destruction of the dignity of the POTUS, Destruction of inter-racial good will, Destruction of America's credibility in world opinion. Destruction of America as the world's ethical and economic leader. Now, he "orders"our corporations not to do business with China. Who does he think he is, Adolf Hitler.? Loves those dictators-wants to be one. We need to be rid of him and his sycophantic republican party ASAP.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.