Donald Trump wants to convince us that we are in the midst of a national security emergency so that he can get money for his border wall. A national security emergency is when the president has been shot. It’s when planes fly into the World Trade Center. When war is declared. We feel a true national security emergency in our guts. It’s not the president lying about thousands of terrorists flocking to our southern border, of hordes of men, women and children bearing disease and bundles of heroin clawing their way in because we don’t have the "Great Wall of Trump" to keep them out.
It would be laughable if not for the consequences: hundreds of thousands of workers furloughed or working without pay, facing personal emergencies as they try to figure out how to pay essential bills. Adding insult to injury is Trump’s glib statements that these worker are happy to sacrifice their real security for his false national security threat. We are not convinced.
Ellen D'Acquisto
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.