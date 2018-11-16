Donald Trump's "Nationalism " is nothing more than the repackaging of the Social Darwinism of the 19th century; used by Hitler to justify the Holocaust with the removal of those that the Nazis considered inferior. It also considers social welfare programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid as contrary to "social improvement" by perpetuating those with "inferior genetics".
Trump's Neo-Nazi Social Darwinism, a reflection of our mere Animal Nature, once again, demonstrates his complete lack in Understanding the very Nature of Human Society; our Inherent Relatedness, Commonality, and Mutual Dependence; Domestically and Internationally.
Only those who refuse or are incapable of a Critical Analysis of the Facts and the Actions of Donald Trump will deny that he poses a threat to our Constitutionally Protected Freedoms and National Security. He has Supported/Received the Support of White Supremacists /Neo-Nazis. His life is a paradigm for the Untrammeled Accumulation of Wealth; pursued in Contradiction to Community Interests and Achieved on the Miseries and Credulity of Others. This is his proposed "Nationalism" .
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.