There is precedent for Donald Trump's violation of United States National Security via a request of a foreign power (the Ukraine) to interfere in the electoral process of the United States; the Citizen Genêt Affair, (1793).

President George Washington considered Genêt's activities in the United States an infringement of U.S. national sovereignty.

Donald Trump has violated his oath of office via his abuse of Presidential Powers and compromised the National Security of the United States. He Must be Stopped...He must be Impeached!

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

