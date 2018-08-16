Donald Trump, in fact, is the "enemy of the people" and of our constitutional democracy!
"Former CIA Director John Brennan said Thursday that President Donald Trump yanked his security clearance because his campaign colluded with the Russians to sway the 2016 election and is now desperate to end the special counsel’s investigation.
In an opinion piece in The New York Times, Brennan cites press reports and Trump’s own goading of Russia during the campaign to find Democrat Hillary Clinton’s missing emails.....
Brennan wrote that Trump’s claims of no collusion with Russia are “hogwash” and that the only question remaining is whether the collusion amounts to a “constituted criminally liable conspiracy.” "
We can only hope that the on going investigations by Special Counsel Robert Mueller will uncover evidence that will necessitate the removal of Donald Trump from Office, and, the upcoming National/State Elections will boot his supporters out of Office as well!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.