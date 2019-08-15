A recent letter writer expressed her disgust with those who believe that "Trump (is) causing hate and dividing the country" because that means those who support him are guilty of the same by association.
The indisputable fact is that Trump aligns himself with white supremacists time and time again. He inflames hatred and vitriol in his followers of all those who are of different race and color. He coddled those who at Charlottesville chanted white supremacist mantras. At a recent rally he asked what could be done about those seeking refuge at the border ("an invasion") and joked when someone yelled "Shoot 'em." Innocent shoppers were killed at an El Paso Walmart because they were Hispanics, the killer inspired by Trump's soaring rhetoric of antipathy and division.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.