Re: the Feb. 24 column "Publishing donor lists will only result in harassment."
The recent Jonathan Hoffman column supporting election donor anonymity puts America further on the path to an elite oligarchy running this country. Hoffman trots out anecdotal evidence to support his claims of donors being harassed but offers no factual evidence of it being widespread.
It doesn't matter if the money supports Republicans or Democrats, voters should have the right to know who is funneling money to election campaigns. Political donation information allows the public to determine the motivation behind the money. Is it simply political affiliation or mainly ideological? Perhaps it is subtle influence peddling with profit motive potentially involved. Voters should be able to factor this information into their decisions.
The Citizens United case ruled that money is free speech. Billions are now spent. The solution to Hoffman's argument about big money staying anonymous is simple: "If you cant stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen"
Todd Smyth
Green Valley
