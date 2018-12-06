Congress was right to pass a bill earlier this year that gave millions of seniors a break on soaring prescription drug costs. This critical reform to Medicare Part D, if allowed to continue, would save seniors an estimated $6.7 billion between 2020 and 2027. But now, big drug companies are spending millions trying to strong-arm Members of Congress into raising costs for seniors.
Congress is back in D.C. this month to convene a lame duck session to pass final legislation before the new Congress is sworn in in 2019. Members need to know we’re not going to let them cave to the big drug companies’ demands to price gouge America’s seniors. AARP is urging all Members of Congress to stand up for seniors and protect the donut hole deal.
Dana Marie Kennedy
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.