Re: the July 19 letter to the editor "Support Wendy Rogers."
I notice the letter writer gave quite an endorsement to congressional candidate Wendy Rogers, calling her "informative" and a "very personable and warm human being." Yet, I see that all of her campaign signs say, "Trump Candidate." That certainly goes against the the notion that she is informative, since the person she supports is basically ignorant of government and history. As far as the personable and warm part, I suppose Vladimir Putin can attest to that. Just don't ask our NATO allies or downtrodden asylum seekers.
Ray Lindstrom
Oro Valley
