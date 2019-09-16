Re: the September 8 article "NEWS Q&A What the future of medicine looks like to FDA's top drug regulator, director."
I completely disagree with Dr. Janet Woodcock of the FDA. Her wish that doctors prescribe "a really big placebo pill" smacks of arrogance, disrespect, laziness, and sheer fakery. I would rather see doctors take time to educate patients as to why antibiotics won't work for viruses and stand their ground about not prescribing antibiotics inappropriately. In my world, being medically correct and ethical are more important than doctors worrying about social media ratings. And, maybe we need to come up with medications that do work on viral illnesses so patients could get actual treatment, not some sugar pill that only serves to get them out of the doctor's office. I have always figured that if a placebo works, you never had the ailment in the first place. And if you have to believe that some "treatment" will work in order to obtain results, you might as well see the snake oil guy at the county fair. All patients deserve research-based facts regarding what might cure or manage their condition.
Judy Gafner
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.