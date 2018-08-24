Surprise! Whatever Trump says about “Swamp” he’s wrong. Swamps are healthy systems and you don’t want to drain them. So, it may be true that “Swamp” historically has been a decent metaphor for DC, but just not now.
Swamps do contain decaying matter, but they’re also nurseries for those up and coming. And with the correct balance of all branches of systems working in harmony, they provide three most important functions: dissolving pollution, old dinosaurs (carbon) and controlling floods.
Today, “Cesspool” is a far more accurate metaphor for DC. Cesspools contain sewage surrounded by concrete. They don’t filter the muck (aspects sometimes referred to “blackwater). Imagine how cesspool contents just sit there stewing. Fermenting. Then they contaminate the surrounding countryside. Ironically, cesspools are not legal in most areas of America now. Hmmm, such a happy aspect of this metaphor.
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
