When I read a Star letter such as "Trump Loves America and Knows how to Negotiate," I totally understand how 900 followed Jim Jones to an early and voluntary demise.
Yes, Trump loves America so much that when his country called for military service, he fabricated a cowardly deferment; let others risk their lives, it was time to chase a buck.
Trump loves only Trump and the almighty dollar.
If he loved his country, he would not summarily roll back environmental and wildlife protections.
He would not install dolts to oversee the protection of our land and precious resources.
Negotiating skills? Yes, his brilliance has unilaterally relingquished our status as the leader of the free world as we careen headlong into recession.
Every Ranger SGT in the three Ranger Battlions in which I served over 30 years had more, honor, loyalty and leadership than the current Commander in Chief.
Letter writers might best desist and let others think you're ignorant than put pen to paper and remove all doubt.
William Ohl II
Marana
